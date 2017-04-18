Overseas voters kick off crucial Fren...

Overseas voters kick off crucial French presidential election

A photo illustration shows a French voter card in front of pictures of the candidates for the French presidential election, April 22, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Illustration PARIS/PAPEETE: French overseas territories and residents in some US states such as Hawaii began voting on Saturday in the French presidential election, a day ahead of the main first-round vote in France that could change the global political landscape.

