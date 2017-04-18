Overseas voters kick off crucial French presidential election
A photo illustration shows a French voter card in front of pictures of the candidates for the French presidential election, April 22, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Illustration PARIS/PAPEETE: French overseas territories and residents in some US states such as Hawaii began voting on Saturday in the French presidential election, a day ahead of the main first-round vote in France that could change the global political landscape.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|3 hr
|huntcoyotes
|28
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Apr 21
|WILL Dockery
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr 1
|CORRELATION
|1
|The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ...
|Mar 26
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|1
|Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11)
|Mar 25
|Maeakafa
|561
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC