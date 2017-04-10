Olive oil's price surge prompts Boundary Bend to 'go for growth'

With its share price doubling in less than a year, the country's largest olive oil producer and processor, Boundary Bend, is looking to "go for growth" with a large fund raising which could see it boost volumes significantly over the next few years. Boundary Bend has taken on the cheap European imports of low quality olive oil with its Cobram Estate and Red Island brands and emerged with a significant share of the local market.

