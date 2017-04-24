NZ angel funding hits record $69 million in 2016
Angel networks and funds invested a record $69 million into young New Zealand companies in 2016 and software and services continued to take the bulk of the money, the New Zealand Venture Investment fund said. The amount invested by angel groups and funds increased by 13 percent versus the prior year but transaction volumes fell 15 percent, according to the Young Company Finance Index, compiled by the fund.
