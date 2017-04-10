News 2 mins ago 8:51 a.m.Australian o...

News 2 mins ago 8:51 a.m.Australian officials: Dead platypuses were decapitated

One of planet Earth's most unique creatures, the duck-billed platypus, may have been the target of deliberate killings, wildlife officials in Australia reported Monday. The Huffington Post Australia said on Tuesday that two of the three dead platypuses were found decapitated at the Albury Botanic Gardens in New South Wales.

