New Zealanders evacuated from parts of coast as storm hits
Flood waters cover farmland beside the Kaeo River in the upper North Island of New Zealand Thursday, April 13, 2017. Hundreds of people in New Zealand were evacuated from some coastal areas on Thursday as the second major storm in just over a week made landfall near the North Island town of Whakatane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr 1
|CORRELATION
|1
|The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ...
|Mar 26
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|1
|Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11)
|Mar 25
|Maeakafa
|561
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar '17
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb '17
|Trump your President
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC