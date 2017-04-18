New Zealand considering extra securit...

New Zealand considering extra security on Middle East flights

12 hrs ago

New Zealand is considering additional security checks on flights from Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East, its transport minister said Sunday. New Zealand's civil aviation authority "is assessing the evidence to determine what is appropriate," Transport Minister Simon Bridges told Reuters in an interview in Dubai.

