New Zealand considering extra security on Middle East flights
New Zealand is considering additional security checks on flights from Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East, its transport minister said Sunday. New Zealand's civil aviation authority "is assessing the evidence to determine what is appropriate," Transport Minister Simon Bridges told Reuters in an interview in Dubai.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|1 hr
|Hoosier Hillbilly
|1
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|3 hr
|Fit2Serve
|29
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Apr 21
|WILL Dockery
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr 1
|CORRELATION
|1
|The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ...
|Mar 26
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|1
|Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11)
|Mar 25
|Maeakafa
|561
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC