New vice-chancellor sets her agenda for Massey University

New Massey vice-chancellor Jan Thomas says she's here because she wants to be part of a university making a difference for its community and its country. "I don't want Massey to be a university that sits on a hill with high virtual walls around it," she says.

Chicago, IL

