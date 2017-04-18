New clues on whereabout of Falconio's...

New clues on whereabout of Falconio's body

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Yahoo!

An anonymous letter claims the remains of British backpacker Peter Falconio, who was murdered on a remote outback road in one of the Australia's most notorious crimes, were buried in remote Western Australia. The Northern Territory News says it was sent the letter from an Australian ex-pat now living in London, and police are looking into it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr 1 CORRELATION 1
News The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ... Mar 26 VACCINES CAUSE AU... 1
News Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11) Mar 25 Maeakafa 561
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ... Mar '17 Solarman 1
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb '17 Trump your President 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,029 • Total comments across all topics: 280,426,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC