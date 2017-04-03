More heavy rain on way for NZ

Read more: The Otago Daily Times

A grim week is in store for storm-battered New Zealand as more deluges are set to drench the country and a tropical cyclone threatens to bear down at Easter. It may be a fine weekend but it will be short lived with weather models showing northern and central New Zealand in the firing line for days of heavy rain fuelled by moist sub-tropical air.

Chicago, IL

