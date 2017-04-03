More flooding could be in store as newly formed Cyclone Cook makes its way to New Zealand
Track and threat map for Cyclone Cook as it slowly leaves Vanuatu and deepens as it heads towards New Caledonia / Fiji Met Hot on the heels of ex-cyclone Debbie is the newly formed Cyclone Cook, and it could bring more flooding to New Zealand. Cyclone Cook is today tracking from southern parts of Vanuatu and towards New Caledonia, bringing damaging winds and torrential rain.
