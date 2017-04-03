McGowan backs businessmen on GST plan

Premier Mark McGowan is backing a group of prominent West Australian businessmen who plan to travel to Canberra in an attempt to further pressure the prime minister to change the GST carve up. The business leaders include mining billionaire Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest, Wesfarmers and Woodside chairman Michael Chaney, property mogul Nigel Satterley and investment banker John Poynton.

