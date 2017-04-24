Lonely Planet highlights Wellington as best destination for beer tourists
Wellington is the best place in New Zealand for tourists to have a pint, according to a new Lonely Planet guide written specifically for beer-lovers. A worldwide network of travel writers and beer journalists have contributed to the guide, covering the best bars and breweries in 30 countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Mon
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr 24
|tomin cali
|31
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Apr 21
|WILL Dockery
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr 1
|CORRELATION
|1
|The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ...
|Mar '17
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|1
|Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11)
|Mar '17
|Maeakafa
|561
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar '17
|Phil
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC