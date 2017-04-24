Lonely Planet highlights Wellington a...

Lonely Planet highlights Wellington as best destination for beer tourists

Wellington is the best place in New Zealand for tourists to have a pint, according to a new Lonely Planet guide written specifically for beer-lovers. A worldwide network of travel writers and beer journalists have contributed to the guide, covering the best bars and breweries in 30 countries.

