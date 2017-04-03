Live: Weather, rain, flood chaos as Cyclone Debbie wreaks havoc on...

Severe thunderstorms to hit Coromandel and Great Barrier Island A state of emergency has been declared in Whanganui Rangitikei district is also in a state of civil defence Cliff in Auckland's Kohimarama collapses onto units Fire services responding to dozens of flooding-related callouts in Auckland as the city is lashed by rain A heavy rainfall warning applies to the entire North Island and the north and west of the South Island Some areas may get three times April's normal rainfall in just 48 hours Central North Islanders are being told to keep survival items nearby For LIVE updates, stay with us or tune into Newstalk ZB Hundreds of residents are being evacuated in Whanganui, a mud slip slammed into homes in one of Auckland's upmarket suburbs and flooding has closed roads - New Zealanders are waking up to the havoc being wreaked by the tail of Cyclone Debbie.

