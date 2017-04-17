Legal exodus to the provinces

17 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Once it was the bright lights of London or Sydney attracting young lawyers away from jobs in Auckland, New Zealand's legal capital is now facing stiff competition from a slightly unexpected source - the provinces Some people are moving because they want more variety of work than they can get in Auckland, where you can get compartmentalised, especially in a large firm. Legal recruitment firm McLeod Duminy reports increasing numbers of candidates, especially young lawyers in their late 20s and early 30s, choosing to look outside Auckland, in search of a more affordable and enjoyable lifestyle.

Chicago, IL

