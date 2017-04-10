Kiwi invasion on Queensland continues
Sun, surf and better jobs are drawing more New Zealanders across the ditch to Queensland than any other state, according to the latest Census data. Jess Harrex, a 25-year-old Kiwi expat, said she was "not at all surprised" the 2016 Census data had revealed the "typical" Queensland migrant was most likely born in her home country.
Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr 1
|CORRELATION
|1
|The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ...
|Mar 26
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|1
|Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11)
|Mar 25
|Maeakafa
|561
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar '17
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb '17
|Trump your President
|8
