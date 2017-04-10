Kiwi invasion on Queensland continues

Sun, surf and better jobs are drawing more New Zealanders across the ditch to Queensland than any other state, according to the latest Census data. Jess Harrex, a 25-year-old Kiwi expat, said she was "not at all surprised" the 2016 Census data had revealed the "typical" Queensland migrant was most likely born in her home country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.