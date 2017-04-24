Kiwi drug-accused Darren Lee Wong gus...

Kiwi drug-accused Darren Lee Wong gushes about his 'love'...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Stuff.co.nz

A New Zealander arrested in Indonesia for drug possession has spoken for the first time - but he won't comment on his alleged crime, or the charges he could face. Darren Lee Wong, 35, has been in police custody since April 21, accused of possessing cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA in Senggigi, on the Indonesian tourist island of Lombok.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr 24 tomin cali 31
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Apr 21 WILL Dockery 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr 1 CORRELATION 1
News The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ... Mar '17 VACCINES CAUSE AU... 1
News Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11) Mar '17 Maeakafa 561
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,274 • Total comments across all topics: 280,683,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC