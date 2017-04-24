Jury decides stepfather is guilty of bashing man who raped his stepdaughter
A jury at Wellington District Court has found the unnamed stepfather guilty of assault with intent to injure. However, Judge Peter Butler told the man on Monday afternoon that he was unlikely to send him to jail for the attack, on Jason Haward in Paraparaumu last year.
