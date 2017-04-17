Job seekers drawn to Fonterra's Cland...

Job seekers drawn to Fonterra's Clandeboye site

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Hordes of job seekers from Nelson to Dunedin - including a group of Cadbury employees - converged on Fonterra's Clandeboye site for a recent recruitment day. A $240 million mozzarella plant development at the South Canterbury site is under way, creating full-time employment for a further 100 people.

Chicago, IL

