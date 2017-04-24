Invercargill policeman Ben McLean accused of shooting wife dead, injuring man
Constable Ben McLean, who is in Southland Hospital, has been charged with murdering Verity Ann McLean and the attempted murder of Garry William Duggan. A hospital bedside court hearing took place on Wednesday afternoon.
