Illegal fishing traps lurking in ACT ...

Illegal fishing traps lurking in ACT lakes are killing native species

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

The latest victims were a breeding pair of native golden-bellied water rats found dead in a opera house style yabby net. The limp bodies of these freshwater aquatic mammals, which play a similar ecological role to otters in the Australian environment, were found at Yarramundi Reach on the southern shore of Lake Burley Griffin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr 1 CORRELATION 1
News The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ... Mar 26 VACCINES CAUSE AU... 1
News Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11) Mar 25 Maeakafa 561
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ... Mar '17 Solarman 1
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb '17 Trump your President 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,106 • Total comments across all topics: 280,251,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC