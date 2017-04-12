Illegal fishing traps lurking in ACT lakes are killing native species
The latest victims were a breeding pair of native golden-bellied water rats found dead in a opera house style yabby net. The limp bodies of these freshwater aquatic mammals, which play a similar ecological role to otters in the Australian environment, were found at Yarramundi Reach on the southern shore of Lake Burley Griffin.
