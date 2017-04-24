Hunt for young Kiwis to join horticulture industry
More young Kiwis need to roll up their sleeves and help save New Zealand's environment, says the Royal NZ Institute of Horticulture Education Trust. The trust said in a statement getting young New Zealanders into horticulture careers needed to be given considerable urgency following last month's warning from the Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development that New Zealand's economic growth model is approaching its environmental limits.
