Hundreds of bagpipers, drummers compete at B.C.'s Annual Gathering
The British Columbia Pipers' Association held their Annual Gathering at Clayton Heights Secondary School on April 14 and 15. Since 1932, pipers, drummers and pipe bands have met at the gathering to test their mettle against one another. Now in its 85th year, it is one of North America's largest and most prestigious piping competitions.
Read more at Lake Cowichan Gazette.
