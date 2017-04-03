Hundreds evacuated from New Zealand t...

Hundreds evacuated from New Zealand town after levee fails

GlobalNews

People used jet boats and tractors to help rescue about 2,000 residents of a New Zealand town after a river burst through a concrete levee Thursday, flooding hundreds of homes and businesses. Local authorities declared a state of emergency after the levee failed in the town of Edgecumbe on the North Island.

Chicago, IL

