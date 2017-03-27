House prices a top election priority ...

House prices a top election priority - NZ Initiative

Read more: Stuff.co.nz

A property ladder missing its bottom rungs, an underperforming education system, and a fear of foreigners doing business in New Zealand. These were just some of the issues the New Zealand Initiative thought the next Government would need to tackle to create a better country for everybody.

