Holidaymakers in low-lying parts of Coromandel asked to leave as Cyclone Cook brings flooding

All communities in Coromandel could be affected by the remnants of Cyclone Cook, which are bearing down on New Zealand today, Thames Valley Civil Defence controller Garry Towler said today. "Whangamata has been hammered since dawn," he said in a video posted to the Thames-Coromandel District Council Facebook page, adding there had been "substantial flooding" to residential areas in the town.

