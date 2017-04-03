Helicopter sluicing 1000-cubic-metre slip on Thames Coast Rd
A section of the Thames Coast Road remains closed after a 1000-cubic-metre slip came down during heavy rain. The New Zealand Transport Agency said a helicopter had begun sluicing the slip and diggers were expected to begin work on that section on State Highway 25 between Tapu and Waiomu on Saturday.
