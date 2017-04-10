Guilty plea in ex-Steel & Tube boss d...

Guilty plea in ex-Steel & Tube boss death

Tuesday

A young Auckland man charged with careless driving causing the death of Steel & Tube Holdings boss Nicholas Calavrias has plead guilty. Samuel James Trotter, 22, appeared before Judge Tony Adeane in the Napier District Court this morning on a charge relating to a crash earlier this year.

