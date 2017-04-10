Green Party 'surprised and thrilled' ...

Green Party 'surprised and thrilled' with Vanity Fair-style shoot

A Vanity Fair -esque photoshoot featuring Green Party candidates wasn't the party's idea but it is surprised and thrilled with the results, co-leader Metiria Turei says. "It's an Annie Leibovitz-style photo and we are really excited by it, it's great to be on the cover," Turei told the Herald .

Chicago, IL

