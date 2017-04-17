Girl, 17, killed in shark attack whil...

Girl, 17, killed in shark attack while surfing with dad who did...

A teenage girl who died after being attacked by a shark was surfing with her dad who did "everything he could" to save her. Laeticia Brouwer, 17, was in the water with her dad Leon near Esperance in the state of Western Australia when the attack happened on Easter Monday.

