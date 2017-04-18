French overseas territories kicking off presidential voting
Voters waking up in some French overseas territories are preparing to vote first in France's unpredictable presidential election - one day earlier than in the mainland. Political campaigning is banned from Saturday across France, and online, as voters in far-flung areas such as French Polynesia, Guiana, Guadeloupe cast ballots for one of the 11 candidates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|4 min
|tomin cali
|17
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Fri
|WILL Dockery
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr 1
|CORRELATION
|1
|The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ...
|Mar 26
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|1
|Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11)
|Mar 25
|Maeakafa
|561
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC