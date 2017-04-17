Federal public service travel bill ne...

Federal public service travel bill nears half a billion dollars in 2016

Federal government departments spent nearly half a billion dollars on travel and accommodation in 2016, equivalent to more than $2700 for each of the nation's 155,000 public servants. Department of Finance figures show the bill for the whole of government travel system totalled $427 million last year, including bookings of domestic and international flights, hotels and car rentals.

Chicago, IL

