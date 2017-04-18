Endangered sea lion shot dead in south

Endangered sea lion shot dead in south

Members of the public found the male New Zealand sea lion - one of just 10,000 remaining - in Jack's Bay in the Catlins, between Balclutha and Invercargill. Department of Conservation spokesperson Chris Bowen said it died from serious blood loss as a result of a lung haemorrhage caused by a bullet.

