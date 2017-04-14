Emergency warnings lifted after Cyclone Cook clips New Zealand

New Zealand's civil defence authorities lifted severe weather warnings on Friday after tropical Cyclone Cook moved off the country's South Island, but also cautioned that the effects of the storm would still be felt in some areas. Cyclone Cook, the second big storm to hit New Zealand in a week, had earlier killed one person in New Caledonia before lashing parts of New Zealand, with the north and east the hardest hit.

