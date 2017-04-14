Emergency warnings lifted after Cyclone Cook clips New Zealand
New Zealand's civil defence authorities lifted severe weather warnings on Friday after tropical Cyclone Cook moved off the country's South Island, but also cautioned that the effects of the storm would still be felt in some areas. Cyclone Cook, the second big storm to hit New Zealand in a week, had earlier killed one person in New Caledonia before lashing parts of New Zealand, with the north and east the hardest hit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr 1
|CORRELATION
|1
|The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ...
|Mar 26
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|1
|Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11)
|Mar 25
|Maeakafa
|561
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar '17
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb '17
|Trump your President
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC