Eight-year-old sole survivor of crash...

Eight-year-old sole survivor of crash that killed New Zealand mum speaks

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The young girl who was the sole survivor of a horror crash into a river in New South Wales in which her Kiwi mum and two siblings died has broken her silence for the first time. New Zealander Stephanie King tried to save all three children when their vehicle crashed and sank into the Tweed River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... 6 hr huntcoyotes 28
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Apr 21 WILL Dockery 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr 1 CORRELATION 1
News The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ... Mar 26 VACCINES CAUSE AU... 1
News Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11) Mar 25 Maeakafa 561
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ... Mar '17 Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,320 • Total comments across all topics: 280,516,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC