Dutton wants apology for shooting reports
Immigration Minister Peter Dutton is demanding an apology from several news outlets for their reporting of a Good Friday shooting at the Manus Island detention centre. Mr Dutton has repeatedly stated Papua New Guinea soldiers opened fire on the detention centre because they were concerned about the welfare of a five-year old boy who was allegedly led into the compound.
