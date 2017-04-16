Drunk Papua New Guinea soldiers go on...

Drunk Papua New Guinea soldiers go on rampage at Australian refugee camp

Drunk soldiers "went on a rampage" and fired shots in the air at an Australian asylum seeker camp in Papua New Guinea, police said Sunday, in the latest violence to rock the scandal-hit facility. PNG police announced an investigation into the unrest at the Manus Island facility, an offshore processing center reopened in 2012 to detain people who try to enter Australia by boat.

Chicago, IL

