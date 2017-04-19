Decentralisation push a wayward attac...

Decentralisation push a wayward attack on Canberra

Read more: The Age

The push to decentralise public service agencies rooted in Canberra has built enough momentum for the government to begin treating a wayward policy as received wisdom. From its beginnings when Barnaby Joyce plucked the national pesticides authority from the ACT for Armidale, a small city in his New England electorate, decentralisation has taken on a life of its own in a nationwide public debate growing more attuned to regional grievances.

Chicago, IL

