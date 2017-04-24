Darwin woman almost killed by faulty ...

Darwin woman almost killed by faulty Takata airbag subjected to worldwide recall

An Australian woman is fighting for life after becoming the first local victim of a global airbag recall crisis that has left drivers with gruesome injuries and affected millions of car owners.The 21-year-old Darwin woman was struck in the head by metal shrapnel propelled from her faulty airbag during a low-speed crash on Monday. Takata airbag victim speaks out Florida man Corey Burdick in new public service announcement urging motorists to stop driving their cars until the airbag is replaced.

