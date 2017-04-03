Crocodile kills and eats family dog

2 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

The leg of Rusty the dog can be seen protruding from the mouth of a crocodile swimming in water on a property near Innisfail. Picture: Melissa Horton KATTER'S Australian Party MP Shane Knuth has made a renewed call for a crocodile cull after a pet dog was killed at a family property near Innisfail.

Chicago, IL

