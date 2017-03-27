Convicted killer shot Wednesday, discharged Thursday, arrested Friday
A convicted killer who was shot in the car park of his apartment block in Australia on Wednesday night has now had his parole revoked and is back in prison. Emad Sleiman was shot multiple times in the chest and legs underneath his apartment block in Auburn, in western Sydney, NSW, at about 9.20pm on Wednesday.
