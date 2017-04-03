Controversial tribal artifacts sale lures few bidders
This photo dated Monday, April 3, 2017 shows various types of "fleche faitiere", decorated spears used by the Kanak to adorn their rooftops, on display at the Aguttes auction house in Neuilly sur Seine, outside Paris, France. A once-contested sale is going ahead in Paris of precious Kanak artifacts that were acquired by a private collector from the indigenous Melanesian inhabitants of New Caledonia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr 1
|CORRELATION
|1
|The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ...
|Mar 26
|VACCINES CAUSE AU...
|1
|Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11)
|Mar 25
|Maeakafa
|561
|Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children...
|Mar 24
|Phil
|1
|NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ...
|Mar 11
|Solarman
|1
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar 11
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|Feb '17
|Trump your President
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC