Controversial tribal artifacts sale l...

Controversial tribal artifacts sale lures few bidders

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

This photo dated Monday, April 3, 2017 shows various types of "fleche faitiere", decorated spears used by the Kanak to adorn their rooftops, on display at the Aguttes auction house in Neuilly sur Seine, outside Paris, France. A once-contested sale is going ahead in Paris of precious Kanak artifacts that were acquired by a private collector from the indigenous Melanesian inhabitants of New Caledonia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr 1 CORRELATION 1
News The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ... Mar 26 VACCINES CAUSE AU... 1
News Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11) Mar 25 Maeakafa 561
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar 24 Phil 1
News NSW increases renewable energy but lags behind ... Mar 11 Solarman 1
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar 11 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
News Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ... Feb '17 Trump your President 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,466 • Total comments across all topics: 280,069,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC