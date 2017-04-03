Coast Guard helps fight merchant ship fire off Sri Lanka11 min ago
New Delhi, April 5 Indian Coast Guard Ship Shoor has helped fight and control fire that broke out aboard Panama-flagged container vessel MSC Daniella off Sri Lanka's coast, an official statement sad on Wednesday. According to the Coast Guard, the Indian High Commission in Colombo informed it around 20.30 p.m. on Tuesday about the Sri Lankan Navy's request for assistance in extinguishing the fire that borke out on board MV MSC Daniella.
