Category three Cyclone Cook hits New Caledonia, shuts down nickel mining
French media reports at least four injured and 20,000 residences without power in the wake of Cyclone Cook making landfall in New Caledonia. Cyclonic winds and heavy rain buffeted the French island territory in the South Pacific on Monday, prompting residents to seek shelter and halt mining of nickel, its most important export.
