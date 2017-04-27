Brett Whiteley art fraud case: Convic...

Brett Whiteley art fraud case: Convictions sensationally quashed

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Convictions in Australia's biggest art fraud case have been sensationally quashed, with the Crown saying there was a "significant possibility that innocent men have been convicted" of selling 'fake' Brett Whiteley paintings. On Thursday, Crown prosecutor Daniel Gurvich QC told the Victorian Court of Appeal that sentences for Peter Gant and Mohamed Siddique should be set aside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Mon Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr 24 tomin cali 31
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Apr 21 WILL Dockery 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr 1 CORRELATION 1
News The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ... Mar '17 VACCINES CAUSE AU... 1
News Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11) Mar '17 Maeakafa 561
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,366 • Total comments across all topics: 280,597,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC