Brett Whiteley art fraud case: Convictions sensationally quashed
Convictions in Australia's biggest art fraud case have been sensationally quashed, with the Crown saying there was a "significant possibility that innocent men have been convicted" of selling 'fake' Brett Whiteley paintings. On Thursday, Crown prosecutor Daniel Gurvich QC told the Victorian Court of Appeal that sentences for Peter Gant and Mohamed Siddique should be set aside.
