Boy drives 1300km before being pulled over
A 12-YEAR-OLD boy attempting to drive across Australia solo has been pulled over at Broken Hill some 1300 kilometres into his journey. The boy was stopped in Broken Hill on Saturday morning having seemingly driven across the entire state of NSW from Kendall near Port Macquarie.
