BlueScope to sell NZ iron sands business

2 hrs ago

BlueScope Steel has agreed to sell its iron sands business in New Zealand to Taharoa Mining Investments, a company owned by local landowners. The steel maker says it will make a cash contribution of NZD51 million and reduce net debt by NZD25.5 million , while the acquirer will take over all liabilities associated with the business.

