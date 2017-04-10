Beyonce's holiday getaway

Beyonce's holiday getaway

The 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker and her husband Jay Z jetted off to the island in the French Polynesia in what will probably be their last holiday before they welcome their twins, E! News reports. The 35-year-old singer - who has five-year-old Blue Ivy with jer husband - was meant to be headlining the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this weekend but pulled out after she found out she was expecting.

