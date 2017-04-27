Australian firefighters contend with ...

Australian firefighters contend with pet crocodile

DARWIN, Australia - Firefighters who fought a blaze at a house in the tropical Australian city of Darwin on Thursday contended with the added distraction of being watched by a 4-meter pet crocodile. The fire destroyed the two-story house in the upscale suburb of Fannie Bay but did not harm the huge reptile that lives in a backyard enclosure, firefighter Bill Gleeson said.

Chicago, IL

