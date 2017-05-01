Australia warns NKorea against 'reckl...

Australia warns NKorea against 'reckless, dangerous threats'

18 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Australia's prime minister used a commemoration of a World War II naval battle on Monday to warn that his country and the United States would not tolerate North Korea's "reckless, dangerous threats" to regional peace. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull spoke at a dawn service in the northeastern city of Townsville where Australians and Americans gathered to remember the pivotal Battle of Coral Sea, which was fought from May 4 to 8, 1942 in waters about 800 kilometers away.

