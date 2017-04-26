Australia Warns Gas Companies They Ri...

Australia Warns Gas Companies They Risk Export Restrictions

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Australia's prime minister has warned energy companies they will be restricted from exporting gas if Australians are not provided with adequate supplies at internationally competitive prices. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Thursday it was unacceptable that Australia was about to overtake Qatar as the world's biggest exporter of liquid natural gas yet domestic gas users face shortages and sky-rocketing prices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Mon Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr 24 tomin cali 31
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Apr 21 WILL Dockery 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr 1 CORRELATION 1
News The Illness Plaguing Elementary SchoolsBy Paul ... Mar '17 VACCINES CAUSE AU... 1
News Prince 'Ulukalala to wed Hon Sinaitakala Fakafanua (Jul '11) Mar '17 Maeakafa 561
News Scott Fardy steps back in time to meet children... Mar '17 Phil 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,786 • Total comments across all topics: 280,601,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC