Australia Warns Gas Companies They Risk Export Restrictions
Australia's prime minister has warned energy companies they will be restricted from exporting gas if Australians are not provided with adequate supplies at internationally competitive prices. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Thursday it was unacceptable that Australia was about to overtake Qatar as the world's biggest exporter of liquid natural gas yet domestic gas users face shortages and sky-rocketing prices.
